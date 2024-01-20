Running back Dylan Edwards to join track team

We all know Dylan Edwards is fast. Like, really fast. The running back for the Colorado Buffaloes rn track in high school, became a home run threat running back and then showed that explosiveness last year as a true freshman. Deion Sanders has always empowered his players to kick themselves out of their box and try to show their athletic talents everywhere. Travis Hunter plays both ways, Shedeur Sanders snowboards and now Dylan Edwards is a sprinter for the track team:

Added to the roster https://t.co/nTx9vvsZfh — Burke Bockman (@burke400h) January 19, 2024

Edwards, at 5’10 and 180 pounds, is slight but fast as hell. He has ran past defenders from TCU, USC and Utah and will continue to run past the Big 12 competition. Track season is upcoming in the spring, but shouldn’t interfere too heavily with the football practice schedule. Edwards is on campus right now for offseason conditioning and workouts ahead of spring ball, and now Edwards will cross-train to spring for the track team.