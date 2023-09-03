Filed under: Buffaloes Football Season Ralphie Report Radio Podcast: It’s time to overreact to Colorado’s win over TCU The Buffaloes scored a monumental victory. By Jack Barsch@JackBarsch Sep 3, 2023, 3:42pm MDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Podcast: It’s time to overreact to Colorado’s win over TCU Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Jack and Sam take a victory lap celebrating Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and all the rest after their thrilling win over the TCU Horned Frogs. Listen, like and subscribe! More From The Ralphie Report Grab a new “Believe” shirt for this Buffaloes season Coach Prime is here to win: 5 things we learned from Colorado’s win over TCU Colorado Football puts itself back on the map with win against #17 TCU Buffaloes take the field in white and gold uniforms Colorado Buffaloes vs. TCU Horned Frogs - Game Post Colorado releases first depth chart before TCU game Loading comments...
