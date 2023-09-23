September 23rd, 2023

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon Ducks

Where: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, Oregon

When: 1:30 p.m. MT

TV: ABC

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Weather: 64 Degrees, rain

UO Blog: Addicted to Quack

Line: Colorado +21

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium for the fourth game of the 2023 season.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook. Go Buffs!