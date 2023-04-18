Colorado football season tickets sold out for first time since 1996

The Prime Effect is real. For the first time in 27 years, season tickets at Folsom Field are completely sold out. Of all season ticket holders from the 2022 season, 98 percent renewed their tickets.

Coach Prime heading to Boulder is clearly a major contributor to the sold out season tickets. Between his coaching abilities and the talent he has been able to bring to Colorado, it is undoubtedly Prime’s influence and excitement about the program that has made the difference.

The 2023 season also comes with a fantastic home schedule, including games at Folsom Field against both Nebraska and Colorado State. The last time Colorado and Colorado State faced off in the Rocky Mountain Showdown was in 2019, with CU winning the last five meetings and dominating the rivalry with a record of 67-22-2.

“We sold out. We sold out, which is a blessing.” said Coach Prime.

The sellout for the 2023 season is just the ninth time in school history. It is also the earliest that tickets have sold out, as they had never sold out before August prior to today’s announcement.

Single game tickets will be available starting in May, and student passes will go on sale in July. Another section was added to the student section, making just under 12,000 seats.