Colorado star Jarek Broussard follows Mel Tucker, transfers to Michigan State

In a cruel twist of fate, star running Jarek Broussard will be transferring to Michigan State, where he will play under former Colorado head coach Mel Tucker. His departure is the highest profile of the Buffs’ transfer exodus, as 20 players have entered the transfer portal since the start of the 2021 season.

The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year announced his departure from Colorado earlier this month. After rushing for 895 yards in just 6 games, Broussard had a down season in 2021 after dealing with injuries in addition to the Buffs’ offense being a burning pile of garbage. Without fear of being burned downfield, opposing defenses crowded the box on every play to stop the one guy who could make a big play.

Broussard joins a Spartans team that had a breakout season and finished 9th in the final AP Poll. Former Buffs offensive coordinator Jay Johnson followed Tucker to East Lansing and brought along his run-heavy one back offense. This offense just produced an incredible season from Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker, whose 1,648 yards and 18 touchdowns saw him finish 6th in Heisman voting.

Broussard shouldn’t be expected to produce like Walker, but he is a similar runner in how he can break off gains seemingly every time he touches the ball. He might have to compete for the majority of snaps, but it’s safe to say he’s in an environment that will see him succeed. He will have two years to play at MSU.

Also of note on the transfer front, some Buffs have announced their transfers. DB Christian Gonzalez is off to Oregon, WR Brendan Rice and DB Mekhi Blackmon to USC, DB Mark Perry to TCU, RB Ashaad Clayton to Tulane and WR La’Vontae Shenault to Alabama State.