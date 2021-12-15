Early Signing Day 2021: Simeon Harris is a Buff!

California has been rarified air for the Colorado Buffaloes in this recruiting class. There are precious few California ballers making the well-known trek to Boulder. Simeon Harris is one of the few who decided to head to the mountains. Everyone please officially welcome Harris to Boulder!

Simeon Harris is the type of defensive back that plays the ball in the air. That skill is invaluable for winning those late deflections and interceptions that win games. When he committed this summer, we had this to say:

Harris, from Benicia High School, is a late riser due to some COVID-19 restrictions during his junior year. A star player near the Bay Area, Simeon Harris had a slew of Mountain West offers before the Buffs stepped up. At 6’0 and 170 pounds, Harris played both ways for his high school, but he will focus on corner and safety for the Buffs. Like I said, there’s not much to go off with this recruit. His junior season was all of two games. The tape from these two games show a player who seeks the ball in the air and plays for deflections. How fun!

Harris continued to blow up his senior year, as he got to play more football. The Buffs held on and will welcome to a talented and young secondary room.

Welcome, Simeon!