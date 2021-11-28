 clock menu more-arrow no yes

OC Darrin Chiaverini is departing Colorado Football

The Buffs will look to fix an inept offense.

By Jack Barsch
Washington v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Reports are FLYING out of the Champion’s Center that Darrin Chiaverini, the OC/WR coach who has been in Boulder since 2016, has been let go. I believe Adam Rittenberg was first with the news:

The news became official very quickly afterwards:

Chiaverini has a messy ending to what started as a fairy-tale reuniting with his alma mater. He deserves a ton of credit for overhauling the recruiting of a moribund operation under Mike MacIntyre and bringing in players like Laviska Shenault. The WRs flourished under his watch and he connected with the kids.

However, when Chiaverini was given the reigns of the offense in 2020 and 2021, things went off the rails quickly. The offense HEAVILY regressed in 2021, to the point of no return. There is plenty of blame to go around, but as the man with the title of offensive coordinator, the buck had to stop somewhere.

We wish Coach Chev well on all of his future endeavors!

