La’Vontae Shenault enters transfer portal, per reports

After Saturday’s win over Washington, head coach Karl Dorrell said that La’Vontae Shenault is not currently in the football team. On Sunday evening, Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reported that Shenault has entered the transfer portal.

Colorado WR La'Vontae Shenault has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. A 2019 3-star recruit, Shenault is the brother of former Buffaloes WR Laviska Shenault.



La'Vontae has a combined 23 catches for 253 yards the last two seasons.https://t.co/6MPyiaMBJi — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) November 22, 2021

Since Dorrell was hired in 2020, Vontae was suspended from the team three different times. The first followed an arrest on the morning of July 5, 2020, on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Later in the season, he served a second one-game suspension, missing the Alamo Bowl for a “violation of department policy” after he failed to show in court for a traffic violation.

His third suspension was on September 13, 2021, after he violated team and athletic department rules. He was reinstated into the program on October 25, then appeared in the win over Oregon State and the loss to UCLA. His absence from the team this past week prompted the question of his status on the team.

Hopefully Vontae will figure it out off the field. Not that it excuses anything, but it must be difficult joining a team whose fans expect you to be as good as Laviska Shenault, one of the three best receivers in program history. He has all the talent in the world and we wish him the best wherever he ends up.