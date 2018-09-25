The Colorado Buffaloes expect wide receiver Jaylon Jackson to return for conference play, per coach Mike MacIntyre. Jackson, a four-star recruit from Cedar Hill, TX, participated in practice for the first time since injuring his foot during fall camp.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound redshirt freshman, has yet to suit up for the Buffs after missing last season with a broken ankle he suffered during last year’s scrimmage. Jackson bulked up with nearly 20 pounds of muscle during his recovery and looks to be in the best shape of his career.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaylon Jackson is back in the mix. Mike MacIntyre talked about that, among other topics, following the #CUBuffs' second bye week practice: https://t.co/NvnkHoBRJC pic.twitter.com/vA7f5wMEvP — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) September 20, 2018

Jackson comes back at a key point of CU’s schedule with back-to-back road games at USC and No. 10 Washington in the coming weeks. He also adds depth to arguably the best group of receivers in the Pac-12 with Laviska Shenault, K.D. Nixon, Jay MacIntyre, Juwann Winfree, Tony Brown, and Kabion Ento.

Colorado is now preparing for Friday’s matchup with UCLA (7 p.m. MT/ TV: FS1). It’s the first-ever meeting between Mike MacIntyre and Chip Kelly, who took over in Westwood in place of Jim Mora last November. The Bruins last trip to Boulder came in early November of 2016, resulting in a 20-10 Buffs win capped off by Isaiah Oliver’s 68-yard punt return for a touchdown.