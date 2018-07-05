Colorado’s Steven Montez attends Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy was held a few weeks ago with 39 quarterbacks attending the three-day camp at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana. One of those to receive an invite was Colorado’s Steven Montez.
The 21-year-old El Paso, Texas native was one of four Pac-12 quarterbacks selected to make the trip down south along with Washington’s Jake Browning, Arizona’s Khalil Tate and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew. Browning, a pro-style leader of the Huskies’ offense, is the only one of the group to attend for a second-consecutive year.
Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook won the competition over Alabama’s Jalen Hurts, Penn State’s Trace McSorley, and Georgia’s Jake Fromm. Hornibrook has started 23 games since his true freshman season in 2016 and has thrown for 3,906 yards with 34 touchdowns in his career. He currently holds the best winning percentage in Wisconsin history with a record of 20-3.
It’s been a highly-successful run for the Manning’s (Archie, Cooper, Peyton and Eli) in their 23rd year of mentoring some of the best quarterbacks in the country. The event that started at Tulane University in 1996 moved to the current location on Nicholls’ campus in 2005.
Colorado’s ties to the Manning family go back over the past two decades. Coach Mike MacIntyre and newly-hired Buffs assistant Kurt Roper recruited Eli as assistants at Mississippi in 1999. MacIntyre spent time coaching the Rebels’ wide receivers and defensive backs with Roper being Manning’s main position coach tutor.
Montez becomes the second CU quarterback to attend the academy during MacIntyte’s tenure. Sefo Liufau impressed his peers in 2014, but his performance was overshadowed by Oregon State’s Sean Mannion who won the overall competition.
Here’s the entire list of 2018’s Manning Passing Academy (Alphabetical Order):
Jonathan Banks, Tulane*
Mike Beaudry, West Florida
Jake Bentley, South Carolina*
David Blough, Purdue*
Jake Browning, Washington*
Danny Cameron, New Mexico Highlands
Joe Carbone, Stony Brook
Caleb Evans, UL Monroe
Ryan Finley, North Carolina State*
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State*
Chase Fourcade, Nicholls State*
Jake Fromm, Georgia
Jarrett Guarantano, Tennessee
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
Devlin Hodges, Samford
Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin
Jalen Hurts, Alabama*
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Josh Jackson, Virginia Tech
Daniel Jones, Duke*
Cole Kelley, Arkansas
Harry Kraft, Colby College
Drew Lock, Missouri
Trace McSorley, Penn State
McKenzie Milton, Central Florida
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Stephen Montez, Colorado
Riley Neal, Ball State
Frank Nutile, Temple
Harry Satterwhite, West Alabama
Kyle Shurmer, Vanderbilt*
Easton Stick, North Dakota State
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
James Tabary, McNeese State
Khalil Tate, Arizona
Chason Virgil, Southeastern
Danny Williams, Stevenson University
Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame
*- Returning players