CU’s Folsom Field ranked among best college football experiences

There’s nothing better than enjoying the atmosphere of Folsom Field.

It’s a one-of-a-kind experience with football being played next to the Foothills while watching Ralphie glide across the gridiron. According to a survey done by StadiumJourney.com, Folsom Field ranks as the second-best venue in all of College Football, falling one spot behind Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

The publication compiled the ‘Top 100 Stadium Experiences of 2017’ between all venues both college and pro in North America. Not surprisingly, Folsom Field was placed No. 11 overall and the best in the state of Colorado.

“Among Folsom Field’s timeless attributes are its location and setting,” the publication cited.

“The stadium’s public address announcer heralds this fact to the Buffs’ opponent just before kickoff, with the admonition to “know your limitations and adjust your elevation.” Just one of the many reason why CU’s setting is one of the best.”

Here’s how other venues for Colorado teams and the Pac-12 ranked among the list.

No. 13: The Rose Bowl (UCLA Bruins Football)

No. 14: Coors Field (Colorado Rockies)

No. 37: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (USC Trojans Football)

No. 57: Autzen Stadium (Oregon Ducks Football)

No. 73: Pauley Pavilion (UCLA Bruins Basketball)

No. 74: Mile High Stadium (Denver Broncos)

No. 75: California Memorial Stadium (Cal Bears Football)

No. 80: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Colorado Rockies Spring Training)

Colorado is scheduled to play their 409th game at Folsom Field on Sept. 15 vs. New Hampshire.