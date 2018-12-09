Former Buffaloes coach Mike MacIntyre hired at Ole Miss

Mike MacIntyre has found a new home in a familiar place. The former Colorado Buffaloes head coach has reportedly been hired by Ole Miss as their newest defensive coordinator on a 3 year, 4.5 million dollar contract. Jay MacIntyre posted this today:

MacIntyre has ties to Ole Miss and the South. Mac grew up in the region where his father coached, played football at Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech, and coached at Georgia, Davidson and UT-Martin early in his career. Under David Cutcliffe, MacIntyre coached receivers and defensive backs at Ole Miss from 1999 to 2002. It was only when Mac earned his first head coaching gig at San Jose State that he left SEC/ACC country.

Oxnard, Mississippi was always seen as the logical next step for MacIntyre, even when he was coaching at Colorado. After Hugh Freeze was fired from Ole Miss in 2017, there were rumors MacIntyre was going to take over as head coach in 2018. The university may have (or may not have) approached him about the position, but they ultimately promoted interim head coach Matt Luke, another former Cutcliffe disciple. MacIntyre may not be heading back as head coach, but this is a great fall back for the 2016 National Coach of the Year.

Just as he took over Colorado in a desolate state, there is a lot to rebuild with that Rebels defense. Under former DC Wesley McGriff, Ole Miss had the 109th-rated defense, according to S&P+. (Kansas, for comparison, was 101st.) They allowed 41 points and 483.5 yards per game in a 1-7 SEC run. If there’s good news for MacIntyre, it’s that the defense can’t get much worse, and they are returning many of their starters next season.

It’s not immediately clear what MacIntyre’s contract looks like. Buffaloes fans will be hoping Ole Miss pays him handsomely, because the more they pay him, the less Colorado has to pay on his $10 million buyout.

We wish the best of luck to MacIntyre in his post-CU career.