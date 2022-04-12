Mya Hollingshed picked top 10 in WNBA draft

The COLORADO BUFFALOES HAVE A TOP 10 PICK! Mya Hollingshed, who has played a lot of basketball for the Buffs over the years, was picked #8 by the Las Vegas Aces on Monday night. Hollingshed joins fellow Pac-12 alum Kelsey Plum in Vegas, who is coached by Becky Hammon of CSU fame.

Mya Hollingshed played 5 years of basketball for the Buffaloes and JR Payne, taking advantage of her COVID year. For many of those years, she was a featured option on offense, taking advantage of a polished inside-out game and effortless athleticism. Finally, this year, she led her team to an NCAA Tournament, where the Buffs were upset by Creighton in the 1st round of the Tournament.

We are so excited to watch her grow as a Las Vegas Ace!