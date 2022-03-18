NCAA Women’s Tournament Second Round

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Creighton Bluejays

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

When: 11:30 a.m. MT

TV: ESPNNews

On-the-go: ESPN app

Radio: 630 AM Flagship

Creighton Blog: No idea

Line: Colorado -2

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Creighton Bluejays in the second round of the 2021-22 NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Buffaloes enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Greensboro Region. This will be the first meeting between the Buffaloes and Bluejays since 2011. This is Colorado’s 14th appearance in the tournament and they are looking for their first win since 2003. Go Buffs!

