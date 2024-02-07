Colorado adds one last prep recruit to 2024 class

The Colorado Buffaloes desperately need help at middle linebacker and it seems like they found a bit of talent in the prep ranks just before spring ball starts. Kyeran Garcia, from Florida (and Fort Myers, Coach Prime’s hometown), is coming to Boulder.

Kyeran Garcia, the newest signee for the Colorado Buffaloes, is a 6’3, 215-pound linebacker from Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Florida. In addition to Colorado, he received offers from Florida A&M, Navy, Kent State, and Army in the process. Dunbar High School is not the biggest school in Florida, which didn’t help his recruitment, but Garcia was smart to wait until the February signing period when a CU scholarship came available.

His tape shows an incredibly instinctual player who is not afraid to hit. Given how that seemed to be the biggest of LB coach Andre Hart’s complaints, that is a very good place to start. A few of his best plays show him diagnosing screen passes early, which shows some of that quick read and react playstyle. At Colorado, he would feature as a pure MLB, but he will need to put on weight to contribute at the college level.

Welcome, Kyeran!