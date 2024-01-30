Familiar edge star commits to CU

Well, coaching changes are hard for everybody. There’s a lot of upheaval, coaches move around and the players they recruited need to decide whether to stay or go. That’s true, even for incoming transfers. B.J. Green was transferring from Arizona State to Washington, but when Kalen DeBoer left for the Alabama job, things changed.

B.J. Green is a classic college football story. A walk-on to ASU, Green has played for the Sun Devils since 2021. He really came into his own as a whole player in 2022, where he had 13 tackles for 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles. In 2023, he had 39 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. good for 12th in the Pac-12. He was committed to Washington, but CU beat Ole Miss recently for his commitment.

I Stopped Looking for The Monster under my bed when I realized it was inside me ️ ‍☠️#UpTheSko pic.twitter.com/MEegpqya2W — Ⅱ (@bjgreenII) January 30, 2024

Green will immediately compete for a starting job and is an experienced leader. He is known as an incredible locker room guy who is a larger edge at 6’1 and 270 pounds.

Welcome, B.J.!