Colorado continues huge recruiting weekend with a big RB pickup

A huge recruiting weekend for the Colorado Buffaloes has gotten even better on a drizzly Monday. Deion Sanders has readily dipped into the South to fill this roster and Coach Nick Williams has deep Georgia connections. Those connections have paid off with Micah Welch committing and joining the herd.

Welch plays for Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia (great name). At 5’9 and over 200 pounds, he is a workhorse back for Baldwin and he has seen recruiting take off for him. Welch recently took trips to Clemson and Alabama, and has offers from Florida, Oregon, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others.

This tape is about a year old, but it still shows what CU is getting here. Welch is a stout back who can explode on any carry. He runs through arm tackles like it's nothing and his powerful legs let him accelerate in and out of breaks incredibly quickly. He actually compares well to Kavosiey Smoke, who has one year left of eligibility for the Buffs.

Welcome, Micah!