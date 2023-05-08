Liberty OL Reggie Young transfers to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have more commits than there are days so far this month.

Coach Prime and his staff added to a need position with Liberty offensive lineman Reggie Young coming over to Boulder. The Iowa Central Community College and Northwestern State holdover stayed one year with the Flames.

At 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, Young comes to Colorado as an original three-star recruit from Edna Carr High School in New Orleans. He’s a survivor of Hurricane Katrina and spent time between Georgia and Texas, according to BuffStampede’s Adam Munsterteiger.

Young appeared in nine games for Liberty last season including a 21-19 loss to Toledo in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl. He commited to Hugh Freeze’s Flames with a handful of offers on the table and was listed as a top 50 JUCO recruit by ESPN. Young is incredibly new to football, only starting the game his senior year of high school. However, he has a natural mean streak that serves him well and you can’t teach his size or frame.

Young is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left.