Southern Utah safety Rodrick Ward transfers to Colorado

Coach Prime has an eye for stocking up the secondary and got another defensive back to join the fight at Colorado.

Southern Utah graduate transfer Rodrick Ward made it official on Sunday by committing to the Buffaloes. He becomes the latest slew of defenders to migrate to Boulder, and the first from the Rocky Mountain region (by way of California) after a majority have come from Florida.

Ward stands at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds and is a very physical safety. He appeared in every game last year, earning All-WAC honors at SU with 52 tackles, 11 PDUs, and four interceptions. It was the relationships with both Prime and Charles Kelly that sold Ward and stood out for him during this short recruiting process.

“The coaches here at CU are real, the staff doesn’t cut any corners, they come to work everyday and bring that energy,” Ward said. “As a player, I don’t know who wouldn’t want that. There’s not many coaching staffs where the coaches are like that.”

“Coach Kelly has a lot of experience and knows what it takes to get to the next level. I was able to soak in the knowledge from him and with only being with him for 2 days, I felt like I’ve known him my whole life.”

Ward has played the past couple years at a higher altitude and will help his new teammates adjust to the transition of playing a mile above sea level. It’s a task he welcomes greatly. “I’ll just tell my new brothers to just stay hydrated and focus on your breathing when tired,” Ward said. “Because once you lose control of your breathing it will show in your gameplay”

Colorado’s safety room features fellow transfers Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Myles Slusher and Vito Tisdale, who all come from unique situations. CSC is making the jump with Prime from Jackson State, while Slusher and Tisdale played in the SEC with Arkansas and Kentucky, respectively. It will also feature returning starter Trevor Woods, a rare occurence in 2023.

Ward heads to Boulder looking to make an impact in his collegiate finale.