Marshall WR EJ Horton transfers to Colorado

Sean Lewis got his guy the second time around.

EJ Horton is Boulder bound after entering the transfer portal on April 15. The one-time Marshall recruit was originally targeted by Lewis at Kent State, but decided to join The Herd. Now, he’s part of a different stampede with Lewis and Coach Prime at CU.

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Horton is a talented wideout with 4.3 40-yard dash speed and will give headaches to opposing defenders. However, he’s still very raw when it comes to his overall skills. A quality Lewis will help him out with tremendously. It is also helpful having one of the nation’s best secondary groups to go against in practice.

Horton put together 16 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns in six games last year at Marshall, but he really started flourishing near the end of the year. He is a three-star recruit out of Charleston, SC with very little attention coming out of Palmetto Academy. He’s quite possibly the most underrated in this recruiting cycle and is willing to be a student of the game is Lewis’ hybrid offense.

If I execute this time I’m making crazy M’s.. pic.twitter.com/zrn9dJF1jv — Ej Horton (@_IssaLilGoat) May 4, 2023

Horton comes to CU with two years of eligibility remaining.