Top 2024 Athlete Commits to Colorado

It’s easy to get lost in the transfer portal recruiting right now, as it is immediate for next year as the Colorado Buffaloes participate in a grant roster experiment with Coach Prime. However, next year’s prep recruiting class is also shaping up well. One of the most athletic prospects in the class, Aaron Butler, confirmed his commitment yesterday after a mad dash by Deion Sanders to close his commitment

Butler hails from Calabasas High School in California, one of the first successful entrants into California by Coach Prime and staff. Aaron Butler plays both ways, CB and WR, but is trying to focus on WR in college, which is partially he backed off of his initial USC commitment. Butler chose CU over offers from Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, etc etc take your pick.

Butler is an all-caps ATHLETE. His tape shows plenty of long speed, but I’m more impressed with the quickness. At 6’ flat, he’s not incredibly long, but his naturally long strides let him cover ground very quickly and he accelerates in and out of his breaks with ease. Butler will play right away and will play on the boundary when he gets to Boulder.

Welcome, Aaron!