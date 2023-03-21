Colorado finds its 2024 quarterback

It’s hard to recruit a quarterback when the coach’s son is playing there. The Colorado Buffaloes know this better than anyone. Cody Hawkins wasn’t a bad player, by any means, and we don’t expect Shedeur Sanders to be a bad player either. But every QB out there sees the coach’s son behind center and has questions. However, in 2024, CU still needs a quarterback of the future, and Sean Lewis found a prototypical Sean Lewis quarterback.

Danny O’Neil, a quarterback from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, committed to Lewis and the Buffs over numerous other options, including a notable Jeff Brohm offer at both Purdue and Louisville. The 6’ signal caller has been to a few camps as well, and has received some nice scouting notes.

O’Neil projects to be a perfect fit in Sean Lewis’ system. He has wheels, but likes to pass first, and he has incredible command of the offense. His tape shows total comfort in the pocket and on the run, and the biggest thing I noticed about his throws is the accuracy. The guy can pinpoint passes. In a system like Lewis’, the QB needs to make a LOT of decisions. O’Neil is going to make more good than bad.

First off I would like to thank my parents for their endless love and support. You guys have given me every opportunity I could have asked for without ever questioning a thing. I want to thank my Cathedral coaches and the Morelli family for supporting me and pushing me to become… pic.twitter.com/DWwAA4Dq9Z — Danny O’Neil (@danny_oneil18) March 21, 2023

Welcome, Danny!