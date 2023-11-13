Star WR Winston Watkins decommits

Deion Sanders, when he was hired by Colorado last December, brought immediate recruiting success (which was the expectation). There were the obvious players, like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, but his juice on the high school recruiting trail was felt immediately. Especially in Florida. Winston Watkins, related to college football all-timer Sammy Watkins, committed to Prime within a week of his hiring. He seemed as solid as they come and was recruiting for CU for the entire time he was committed.

And he was committed until this weekend. Winston Watkins, who has done nothing but raise his stock as a high school junior, decommitted from CU and Coach Prime after the Buffs’ close loss against Arizona. More alarmingly, this quote stuck out:

Earlier today, Coach Prime lost his highest-ranked commit pic.twitter.com/5O1b1fR5SY — Rivals (@Rivals) November 12, 2023

While this is true for any college football coach, it is disconcerting to see the most obvious negative recruiting tool against CU used in public like this. Deion Sanders is his own brand and hasn’t put down roots ANYWHERE in his playing or coaching career. That fact will certainly continue to crop up. This is a loss to CU’s recruiting momentum, but it was always hard to count on any player that won’t arrive on campus for two years. If this season ends at 5-7 or 4-8 for CU, fans will get to see the true star power of Deion Sanders if the recruits continue to line up to play in Boulder.