Coach Prime adds a pass rusher to Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class

Nick Williams coaches the defensive ends for the Colorado Buffaloes and he has been an ace recruiter for CU since he got on campus. He relates to the players in a way that seems hard to replicate. He works especially hard in his home state of Georgia, where the Buffs have pulled a few stars in the last few months. The next stud may be coming in the 2024 class.

Amontrae Bradford has been shooting up the recruit rankings in recent months. At 6’4, 230 pounds, Bradford already has college size for his position. He is a defensive end/outside linebacker playing for Statesboro High School in Georgia, who visited Colorado earlier this year with his teammate Kam Mikell. Bradford was on a recuriting trip to Texas A&M this weekend, but after watching Jimbo Fisher turtle his way to another loss, it seems like he made the right call and committed to the Buffs.

His senior year tape shows why he’s rising up draft boards. He processes quickly and runs through offensive lines like butter. He doesn’t have to use a lot of moves to get to the quarterback a lot, but he has a nice bull rush and also has a big frame to keep linemen off of it.

BREAKING On300 4-star EDGE Amontrae Bradford has committed to Colorado



Welcome, Amontrae!