Save our Shedeur! Coach Prime lands an OL transfer

Well we all watched on Saturday, right? We all watched the Colorado Buffaloes forget how to block for a while? That one hurt to watch, and it appears that the Buffs and Deion Sanders are working on solving this problem expeditiously, to borrow a favorite word of Coach Prime. Issiah Walker, a Florida boy, is on the way.

Walker signed with Florida out of high school in 2019 as a highly-rated prep prospect from Florida. However, things fell through and he had to spend a few years at Butler Community College. He signed with Purdue as part of their 2023 recruiting class, but never made it campus as a part of that class. As a result, he is now joining the 2024 class with 2 years of eligibility, 4 years after he graduated high school, and will immediately be in the mix for the Buffs at offensive tackle. At 6’5 and around 300 pounds, he will have the frame to compete immediately for playing time.

BREAKING: JUCO OT Issiah Walker tells me he has Committed to Colorado!



The 6’5 290 OT from Miami, FL will have 2 years of eligibility remaining



"God got me. #IBelieve"

Welcome, Issiah!