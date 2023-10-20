Coach Prime lands 4 star quarterback

Shedeur Sanders, at most, has one year left in college. The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had a quarterback like Shedeur in a long time, and they will have previous little time with him if he ends up staying for his senior year. As such, they have recruited heavily for a 2025 successor and finally found one in Antwann Hill.

Hill is from Houston County High School , a state that Deion Sanders is going to recruit heavily as long as he’s at Colorado. Hill has been heavily recruited his entire career, and it’s easy to see why. So far this year, his TD/INT ratio is 23/2, and he totaled 40 touchdowns as a sophomore. As a recruit, he has offers from: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami and like a million others. In other words: he good.

His tape is really good, as expected. Arm strength? Check. Pocket presence? Check. Hill can move, too, but he’s not a runner first. He is obviously bigger, faster and stronger than everyone on the field but he doesn’t rely on his athleticism to make plays. He’s playing high level Georgia high school football, so it’s not nothing that he is absolutely dominant. Does that remind you of any current CU quarterback? Hill also At 6’5 and 220 pounds, he is BUILT for a current junior and will be college-ready by the time he shows up in Boulder.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Antwann Hill Jr. tells me he has Committed to Colorado!



The 6’5 215 QB from Warner Robins, GA chose the Buffs over Florida, Penn State, & Alabama



"We ain't coming no more, the world seen what we can do and we here!"https://t.co/NZjYqw86P7 pic.twitter.com/hKUE9PDILn — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 20, 2023

Welcome, Antwann!