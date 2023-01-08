Former Arkansas safety flips from Louisville to Colorado

Coach Prime is continuing to load up on a massive recruiting class with a few big transfer weekends in January. We’ve seen some big things come out of these weekends, and it appears that one of the biggest gifts arrived with instant starter Myles Slusher.

Slusher played the last few years at Arkansas, where he started for the Razorbacks. He had 50 total tackles and 2 picks in 2021 and 28 tackles with 2 sacks in 2022. He only played in six games in 2022, due to a strange situation involving an on-campus arrest. Slusher committed to play at Louisville and signed a financial grant-in-aid, but as Colorado Buffalo fans know after Davis Webb, those mean nothing. CU flipped Slusher from the Louisville Cardinals and they are now in line to land a plus safety starter.

Slusher will play immediately for the Buffs and play often. He is a rangy, athletic safety at 6’1 and 190 pounds and he is always ready to make the big play. Slusher will be able to play deep safety if he so chooses, but he is also an asset in the box who is a solid pass rusher. Make no mistake, this is one of the most impactful players that CU has signed this offseason.

Welcome, Myles!