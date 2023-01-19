Colorado lands top 2023 defensive recruit Cormani McClain after flipping from Miami

What a difference Deion Sanders has made for the Colorado Buffaloes. A little over a month after ushering in one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory, Prime struck gold by landing the nation’s top defender and No. 2 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

Breaking News: Cormani McClain announces he has committed to The University Of Colorado to play for Coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/TxzWKgJivS — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) January 20, 2023

Cormani McClain comes to Boulder with an NFL-ready resume. The five-star defensive back was expected to officially sign with Miami on Early Signing Day, but announced he was delaying after Sanders reached out. He even balked at the possibility of joining the Canes during the Under Armour All-American game , giving away a lot of details on what might come next.

The Lakeland, Fla. native is special and will be an immediate game changer for the Buffs secondary, which is possibly the most talented in the nation along with fellow five-star Travis Hunter. The duo of No. 1 from 2022 and No. 2 from 2023 give the Buffaloes two of the best defensive backs in the nation for Deion Sanders first season in Boulder.

The Buffaloes staff started courting McClain two months ago ago and got his services just in time before closing out the 2023 class. The shutdown defender accounted for 58 tackles (3 for loss), 15 interceptions, 17 PDUs and three forced fumbles over the last two years.

Pairing Hunter with McClain with the tutelage of the GOAT in Deion Sanders puts CU on the DBU map for the foreseeable future. Coach Prime continues to steal headlines with one of the biggest and best recruiting classes in the country, and securing Cormani McClain helps that immensely.

Alabama and Florida jumped into the mix late, but it was Sanders’ swagger and poise that reeled McClain into the program. He’s currently the 8th-best overall CB recruit since 2000, according to Rivals. It’s also the first time two top ten all-time defensive recruits have been paired together as teammates.