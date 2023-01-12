Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke transfers to Colorado

One of the most productive running backs in the transfer portal is now a Colorado Buffalo. Former Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke is heading to CU to play for Coach Prime.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder from Wetumpka, Ala. heads west after picking the Colorado Buffaloes over Troy and others. Another highly-touted recruit that Prime’s staff has added to the Buffs’ transfer list, currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Smoke put in work for the Wildcats with 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past four years. His production dropped off last year due to injury and some emerging runners at Kentucky, thus why getting away from Lexington was a good option. Expect Smoke to give opposing defenses trouble due to his physical nature. He’s an outstanding blocker and gets a majority of his yards after contact with a 5.4 yards per carry average. Kentucky has always had a stable of big backs, and while Smoke at 5’8 isn’t physically gigantic, his 220 pound frame allows him to lay the boom when needed while also letting his speed take over.

Smoke comes to Boulder with a year of eligibility remaining. He commits to Colorado days before the transfer window is set to close on Jan. 18.