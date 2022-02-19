2023 speedster commits to Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are hard at work on the 2023 recruiting class. There are already a few commits on the board, just after the 2022 recruiting season ended. These new CU coaches have been aggressive on the recruiting trail, and that aggression has paid off again with the addition of Edward Schultz.

Schultz is from J Serra Catholic, an Orange County powerhouse. At 6’1 and 195 pounds, he has great size for a high schooler, but his speed is much more impressive than his size. Schultz is a BURNER who also competes in track. In Southern California, there is no shortage of fast guys, so Edwards has to be really fast to stand out. He had recent offers from Texas A&M, Arizona, ASU, Florida State, Utah and a few others.

When you watch Schultz, his speed jumps off the page. He GALLOPS through the open field with some of the longest strides I’ve ever seen. It looks like he’s jogging right past anyone that could possibly tackle him. At his size, he will be a nightmare outside threat when he runs straight down the field.

My dream of playing college football is coming true!! I am blessed and honored to announce my commitment to the University of Colorado!!! Thank you so much @k_dorrell and @PhilMcGeoghan for believing in me!! Thanks @Coach_SMcKnight @DarianLH3 @CoachReino @cdorrell18 #scobuffs pic.twitter.com/FFiZ1sdGcm — Edward Schultz (@ESchultz2023) February 18, 2022

Welcome, Edward!