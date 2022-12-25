USF WR Jimmy Horn Jr. transfers to Colorado

Coach Prime strikes again with a Christmas gift. South Florida WR Jimmy Horn Jr. announced he’s transferring to Colorado on Sunday after considering Penn State and Texas A&M.

The first-team All-AAC receiver had 37 catches for 551 yards and five total touchdowns in 2022. He also averaged 29.9 yards per kick return including an 89-yard touchdown vs. BYU.

Horn is a 5-foot-9, 170-pound speed demon who led Sanford’s Seminole High to the Florida 8A state title in 2020. Horn was noted as a four-star recruit and fielded offers from 29 different schools from Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

The Florida native visited CU for Prime’s big recruiting weekend two weeks ago and was sold on heading West since. Horn is an explosive playmaker for the Buffs offense, and yet another more weapon for Shedeur Sanders to utilize in the pass game. His speed is ELITE and will be an immediate weapon in the slot for Pac-12 play. Expect Jimmy Horn Jr to also get some run returning kicks, where he is one of the best in the country.

Horn joins former five-star and JSU transfer Travis Hunter, along with Auburn flip Adam Hopkins, Jacob Page, Isaiah Hardge, Asaad Waseem and Jordan Onovughe as part of the new-look Buffaloes receiver corps. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Committed..let’s rock out man this been a quick/long process I just wanna thank all the coaches that’s gave me an opportunity out the portal houston and Colorado been true to me from the jump man but throughout all this prayer my heart led me here I’m ready for this new legacy. pic.twitter.com/r4jU7brwHV — Jimmy Horn Jr (@Tooswiftj5) December 25, 2022

Welcome, Jimmy!