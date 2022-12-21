Former top overall recruit Travis Hunter transfers to Colorado

Deion Sanders made a splash by taking over at CU and the waves keep coming.

Travis Hunter announced he would be on his way to Boulder to follow the coach that snagged him from FSU, and he was true to his word. The former five-star two-way athlete committed to Colorado via the transfer portal. One of the many players inbound during this cycle and the first-ever top recruit to sign with the Buffs.

Hunter comes to a wide receiver based Pac-12 looking to be the next big star. As a two-way player, he’ll have an advantage over the competition already understanding what he’s up against. However, he’ll likely stick to one position over the other when he comes to Colorado.

After a stellar spring game at Jackson State, Hunter underwent foot surgery and spent much of the summer in a walking boot. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Suwanee, Georgia native put together an impressive set of stats after he returned. In a total of three games at JSU he had 14 tackles, 7 PD’s, two interceptions with a pick six on defense; along with 14 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Hunter sat out the second half of the SWAC Championship Game, but came back with a monster game in JSU’s Celebration Bowl loss to North Carolina Central on Dec. 17. He finished with four catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

THIS IS HUGE.

WELCOME, TRAVIS!