West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston transfers to Colorado

Less than 24 hours after officially arriving in Boulder for a big recruiting weekend, Deion Sanders has landed a big commitment for the Colorado Buffaloes. West Virginia defensive end Taijh Alston is the newest player to announce he’ll be coming to Boulder via the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound pass rusher spent a year at East Carolina before heading to West Virginia in 2019. He missed a significant part of the 2022 season due to injury, but still manage to grab 2 sacks and 3 TFLs, and appeared in 26 career games with the Mountaineers. Alston’s 2021 season was a great example of his work with 37 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and five sacks in 13 starts.

Alston, a former three-star recruit coming out of Union Pines HS (Cameron, NC), is underrated in many regards and will help the Buffs immediately on the defensive front. He’s able to time the snap with perfection and has speed to maneuver with opposing WR’s and TE’s. He has at least one year of eligibility left and will bring a wealth of size and experience to Boulder.

Welcome, Taijh!