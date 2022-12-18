England’s top athlete Kofi Taylor-Barrocks commits to Colorado

Deion Sanders has recruits coming to Boulder from all over the globe.

England’s top athlete Kofi Taylor-Barrocks announced he’ll be coming to Colorado on Sunday afternoon. The latest recruit for Coach Prime comes across the pond and brings a lot of experience from the NFL Academy in London.

Taylor-Barrocks is ranked as a three-star linebacker with a 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, but it’s hard to tell how he’ll stack up against talent in the states. He received several top-tier offers including Ole Miss, Penn State, and Michigan State to name a few, and was committed to Jackson State before Coach Prime moved to coach the Buffs.

A run disrupter and a threat with great open-field tackling skills. KTB has the ability to roam around and fits best as a strong side pass rusher. He plays with tremendous discipline and will grow over the course of his time in Boulder. His junior tape is below:

Kofi is part of a massive recruiting weekend for the Buffs, who had plenty of visitors in Boulder this week. Welcome, Kofi!