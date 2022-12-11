Coach Prime recruits Florida receiver to Colorado

Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, is everything we expected him to be so far. The flash, the lights, the camera, it’s all been there. He even stopped by to watch CU wax CSU on Thursday night. In the midst of his first few weeks on the job, he is still coaching Jackson State as well. That’s made recruiting hard to follow. However, when you land a prospect like Asaad Waseem, including a bonafide stud like Dylan Edwards it’s impossible not to follow. We’re in a new recruiting reality, folks.

At 6’0 and 175 pounds, Waseem is a BURNER from Florida with a classic receiver body. From Ocoee High School, Waseem has earned national notoriety after his senior season that saw over 70 catches and 16 touchdowns. Asaad had offers from a lot of schools, including Arkansas, Cincinatti, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

If you want to watch a burner, watch this tape. Waseem has contested catches and great ball skills, but more than that, he just burns. He’s fast AND quick and turns up to a new gear when he sees open grass. Coach Prime is obviously trying to add speed to this roster, and this is a great start.

Welcome, Asaad!