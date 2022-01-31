FCS All-American RB transfers to Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes recently lost Jarek Broussard to the Michigan State Spartans via the transfer portal (Mel Tucker strikes again). That is a lot of production that the Buffs have to replace at running back. While CU has some exciting young talent (Victor Venn) and old mainstays (Alex Fontenot), they wanted to upgrade the depth and talent of the backfield. So they entered the transfer portal themselves and came back with a man who has proven himself at the lower levels and is ready to take a shot on himself.

Ramon Jefferson most recently starred at Sam Houston State, who is an FCS powerhouse. A third-team FCS All-American this year, he accumulated 1,907 yards on 299 attempts in two years at SHSU. He also punched in 20 touchdowns in his time, including 13 last year. Jefferson is a bigger back, who can run through defenders. At 5’10 and over 210 pounds, he is thick and doesn’t go down on first contact. You can check out some of his highlights here:

Jefferson is a grad transfer, with one year to play one. He is a proven option on offense, coming to a school with a DESPERATE need for anyone that can consistently make a play. Expect to see a lot of Jefferson out there on Saturdays.

Welcome, Ramon!