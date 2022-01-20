Grad transfer OL commits to the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have almost fully remade their team this year. There are seven new members of the coaching staff and one of the largest transfer portal exit numbers in the country. Almost 20 scholarship players have departed CU this offseason. Some of these people are depth pieces that weren’t going to see the field in 2022. Some of these players were the best talent on the field (Brenden Rice and Jarek Broussard, we miss you). It’s nice to be able to add talent at the top of the pool as well.

Tommy Brown, a grad transfer from Alabama, is coming in to shore up the offensive line. Originally from California, Brown graduated from Mater Dei High School and joined Alabama in 2018. Brown is 6’5 and 340 pounds and will immediately factor in at tackle. The word from Alabama is that Brown was pushing for a starting job before losing out to some young talent and becoming a depth piece. At Colorado, he will immediately become an anchor for new OL coach Kyle DeVan to build around.

Welcome, Tommy!