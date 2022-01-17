Grad transfer receiver joins the Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes have had a mass exodus of proven offensive players over the last few weeks. Following the change in offensive coordinator from Darrin Chiaverini to Mike Sanford, many of the best players on offense have decided to take their offensive talents elsewhere. As such, that has opened up a lot of snaps for any enterprising soul willing to take their talents to Boulder. Luckily, the Buffs got one of the most proven talents at wide receiver on the market in RJ Sneed.

Sneed comes to Boulder after playing at Baylor, where he has been since 2017. He led the team in receptions and yards in 2020 before taking a step back last year in 2021. With a shift in offensive philosophy under Dave Aranda, Sneed has less of a clear role on this new look Baylor team. When he was looking for a new home, it helped that he had a familiarity with CU, given that his father played for the Buffs.

Sneed is a possession receiver, with a high degree of reliability. He’s a big-bodied receiver who can also get open way down the field. Take a look at some short highlights:

Welcome, RJ!