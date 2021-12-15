Early Signing Day 2021: Flip! Eoghan Kerry is a Buff

I’m being very generous with the word “flip” here, given that Eoghan Kerry committed to the Buffs over 14 days ago. Just let me have my fun. I love seeing Colorado get top notch California players to come to Boulder. Everyone please officially welcome Kerry to the Colorado Buffaloes!

We’ve written about Kerry a few times already. When he committed, this is what we had to say:

Eoghan Kerry (pronounced Owen, to the best of my knowledge) plays at one of the premier high school programs in the COUNTRY. At Mater Dei high school, you are playing with five stars against five stars. Kerry is going to come to college as a well-coached player. He was committed to Texas, who he chose over CU and UCLA, before he starting splitting time with one of those aforementioned five stars during his senior year. He and the Longhorns had a parting of ways, and the Buffs profit. Kerry is a well-built OLB who is a bit short. At a generous 6’3 and 240 pounds, he is well built already. He ATTACKS the quarterback and has great lateral quickness. Some of his highlights are embedded here:

Kerry will join a crowded edge defender room with plenty of young talent. We’re excited to see him shine.

Welcome, Eoghan!