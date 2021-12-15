Early Signing Day 2021: Keyshon Mills is a Buff!

Keyshon Mills adds to the Texas empire that the Colorado Buffaloes have been building. He joins Dylan Dixson and Joshua Wiggins as another Texas defensive back making the trip up north. Mills and Dixson were early commitments to this 2022 recruiting class and never wavered from their choice. Everyone please officially welcome Keyshon to Boulder!

Mills competes in the highly-competitive Dallas football area. When he committed in March of this year, this is what we had to say:

Mills is from Little Elm, Texas, a suburb outside the Dallas area. His high school isn’t the best in the region, with a subpar 2-8 record last year. That may have contributed to some of his under-recruitment. The 6 foot, 190 pound defensive back had offers from Kansas and Liberty, and then the University of Colorado. Ultimate, he chose the last and best option. Mills is a rangy athlete. His tape shows a heads-up player that loves to play up in run support. He’s definitely comfortable at the line of scrimmage, and likes to rub shoulders with the receivers that he’s guarding. Mills definitely has the length to stick to players downfield, and he has enough speed to hang with anyone.

Welcome, Keyshon!