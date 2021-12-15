Early Signing Day 2021: Ashton Logan is a Buff!

Say what you will about the Colorado Buffaloes on offense in 2021, but they had a fantastic freshman kicker. Cole Becker made a lot of very tough kicks and he will be a weapon in Boulder for a while. Josh Watts also had a fantastic season punting the ball. Karl Dorrell wasted no time finding his heir apparent in Ashton Logan. Everyone please officially welcome Ashton to Boulder!

Back when Logan committed in the summer of 2020, we had this to say about him:

Logan hails from Orange Lutheran High School in Southern California, an important area for the Buffs to recruit. He has a bevy of offers from Ivy League schools and service academies, which indicates that he is more than capable academically. he should be a boost to the APR of the athletic department, and more importantly, succeed at a school like the University of Colorado. I have no tape for this punter, and you shouldn’t want me to have tape. He kicks the ball hard, what else do you need?

All of this is still true. I have no idea how to break down punting tape, but he appears to BOOM the ball.

Welcome, Ashton!