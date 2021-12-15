Early Signing Day 2021: Kaden Ludwick is a Buff!

The Colorado Buffaloes have made it a point in recent years to grab as many captains or proven leaders as they can get. Kaden Ludwick, who was player of the year in Oregon, is one of those proven leaders and players. Everyone officially welcome Ludwick to Boulder!

Back when he committed this summer, we had yet to see his senior year. This is what we had to say about him:

Ludwick is from a town called Clackamas, Oregon, which Google tells me is just outside of Portland. Kaden stars at Clackamas High School, where he plays on both sides of the ball at OLB/TE. At CU, he will focus on the defensive side of the ball. Ludwick chose the Buffs over Washington State and interest from Oregon and Washington. What more do I have to say? Luckwick is just a huge athlete. At 6’5, 240 pounds, he can EASILY grow into a defensive end, especially in a hybrid front. He is, as it stands, just as big or maybe even bigger than Carson Wells right now. When you pop in his tape, that is a great best comparison. Kaden is just a jumbo athlete. He moves fluidly, always streams toward the ball, and has good natural strength. Ludwick appears to be a sort of new paradigm for Karl Dorrell teams, a gigantic football player who has to develop. I’ll take more of those.

He had a fantastic senior year and dominated from the edge position in Oregon. He’s very disruptive and one of those guys who seems impossible strong. He will join a crowded DE/OLB depth chart with plenty of room to become a monster.

Welcome, Kaden!