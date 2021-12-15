Early Signing Day 2021: Chase Sowell is a Buff!

The nice thing about having Karl Dorrell, a man who was a WR coach in the NFL for many years, as your head coach is that you don’t necessarily need an active WR coach to find wideouts that fit your team. Chase Sowell popped up on CU fans’ radar late in the process, and after an official visit last weekend, he officially joined the herd today. Everyone please welcome Chase Sowell to Boulder!

Sowell hails from humble beginnings. That is to say, he plays in Humble, Texas, just outside of Houston. The 6’3 receiver had plenty of offers within the regional area, but the Buffs swooped in late and gave him a chance to play Power 5 football.

Roll the tape! His long frame lets him make contested catches way down the field. Based on his highlight tape, he is a deep ball specialist that can run a very good go route. With Brendon Lewis’ deep ball skills, that is great news.