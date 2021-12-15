Early Signing Day 2021: Jordyn Tyson is a Buff!

This blog has always had a preference for Allen High School Eagles. We are a blog founded by an Allen High School grad, and the Dallas powerhouse produces some wonderful players. Some people may remember William Sherman, who anchored the CU offensive line for three years. The next Allen Eagle has joined the mix, with Jordyn Tyson making it official with the Colorado Buffaloes this morning.

Tyson is a strange case as a recruit. All he does is produce touchdowns and yards wherever he plays, and it’s not like Allen High School is under the radar. However, the 6’0 WR is young for his grade, which may have scared off some of the bigger schools. That didn’t stop the Buffs from offering him early and watching him flourish at Allen.

Just take a look at his tape. This highlight tape was from before his Allen High School days, but he’s still the same red zone monster. The man just knows how to high point the ball, an invaluable skill. His long arms let him keep the DBs just out of reach and he knows how to position his body for the catch. Tyson is just a natural athlete that has received some great coaching early in his career.

Welcome, Jordyn!