Early Signing Day 2021: Travis Gray is a Buff!

More Colorado staying home is a good thing. With Jay Norvell doing well at Colorado State, it became a bit more competitive for some of the best prospects in the Centennial State. Travis Gray was never in doubt. The legacy recruit jumped at his Colorado offer when it game. Everyone please officially welcome Travis Gray to Boulder!

Travis Gray is a massive offensive tackle (we need more of those) that plays in the Denver metro area. When he committed, we had this to say about him:

Now, on to the legacy recruit. Travis Gray plays for Cherokee Trail in Aurora, Colorado, and is the Buffs first commit from the Centennial State. Cherokee Trail recently produced Evan Worthington, who was a solid contributor at safety for years. Gray’s father also played at CU, and I’m glad to see that Travis and the Buffs found each other during this recruiting process. Gray has continued to grow, and now stands at 6’6 and around 300 pounds. He chose the Buffs over Arizona, ASU, and Maryland. His 6’6 frame towers over almost every school he played his junior year in 5A competition in Colorado. He is very physical with these players regardless and finishes blocks well. There is a very solid foundation for coaches to work with, especially at his size. He needs to get a little quicker off the block, but that will happen as he grows into his body.

Gray has been one of the most vocal members of this class and has been great as a peer-to-peer recruiter for CU. We’re very happy to see him join the herd.

Welcome, Travis!