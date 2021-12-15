Welcome to Signing Day! Follow along here to keep up to date on all of the new Buffaloes.
Dec 15, 2021, 7:49am MST
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Flip! Eoghan Kerry is a Buff
The California star makes it official
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Simeon Harris is a Buff!
The lockdown DB makes it official.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Ashton Logan is a Buff!
CU is a special teams powerhouse
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Kaden Ludwick is a Buff!
The solid DE from Oregon makes it official.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Chase Sowell is a Buff!
Another signing day surprise
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Jordyn Tyson is a Buff!
The playmaking WR makes it official.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Travis Gray is a Buff!
The mammoth OT makes it official.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: FLIP! Grant Page is a Buff!
Nebraska can’t get anything right
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Owen McCown is a Buff
NFL pedigree and fantastic gunslinging is making its way to Boulder.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Joshua Wiggins is a Buff!
The DB from Texas makes it official
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Aaron Austin is a Buff!
The disruptive DL makes it official
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Zach Courtney is a Buff!
The jumbo tight end makes it official.
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Carter Edwards is a Buff!
The genius OT makes it official
December 15
ESD 2021: Aubrey Smith is a Buff!
A late pickup at LB will be huge
December 15
Early Signing Day 2021: Victor Venn is a Buff!
The Georgia running back makes it official