Early Signing Day 2021: FLIP! Grant Page is a Buff!

It’s always great when you can keep a high-level football player home in Colorado. It should be deemed a saintly action when you can keep a young man from spending four years of his life in Lincoln, Nebraska. Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes did just that when they got a signing-day FLIP from Grant Page.

Page is a superstar athlete at Fairview High School in Boulder. He had been committed to Nebraska for quite some time, but luckily his cold feet led him to the right place. The 6’3, 190 pound athlete had offers from Kansas State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Utah and a few other Power 5 programs. He’s a big time player.

Roll the tape! Page is listed as an athlete, but he will factor in at receiver for the Buffaloes. We all know that Colorado 5A football is not the most consistently talented league in the country, and Page makes them look properly silly in his highlights. He moves well for an athlete of his size and fits the Daniel Arias mold.

Welcome, Grant!