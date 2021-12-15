Early Signing Day 2021: Owen McCown is a Buff

After a disastrous offensive season for the Colorado Buffaloes, change was needed on that side of the ball. We still don’t know who the offensive coordinator will be, but we know who the signal-caller of the future will be. Everyone please welcome Owen McCown to the Colorado Buffaloes! The accurate quarterback made it official this morning.

McCown had an astounding senior season where he scored many scores more touchdowns than the entire CU team did last year. When he committed to the Buffs, this is what we wrote about him:

If that name sounds familiar, you’re not crazy. There are like 20 pro quarterbacks named McCown, and current NFL free agent Josh McCown is Owen’s father. While his dad was traversing the country for work, Owen McCown transferred with him and settled at Rusk High School in Rusk, Texas. While there, he threw for over 1,800 yards in his high school season. The 6’2, 180 pound lefty had offers from Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt before he committed to the Buffs. McCown definitely can spin it. As a lefty, he already presents a conundrum for defenses because his blind side is opposite of the normal spot. While Owen is a thrower first, he is just as fast as Sam Noyer in the open field. As a passer, he is already comfortable throwing people open and throwing to the spot, as opposed to the body of the receiver, which will serve him well in college. His dad, Josh, had a very late growth spurt in mind, and Owen may also sprout up soon.

He can run it and pass it, but he’s definitely a pass-first quarterback. The Buffs haven’t had a player with his profile since Cade Aspay (remember him) and before that, since the great Koy Detmer. Let’s hope that McCown can do the same.

Welcome, Owen!