Early Signing Day 2021: Joshua Wiggins is a Buff!

The Colorado Buffaloes lived in Texas for this recruiting cycle, like many teams do. Criss-crossing the Texas metro areas is an easy way to stack up talent. Joshua Wiggins happens to be one of those talented players that chose CORRECTLY and pledged to CU. Everyone please officially welcome Wiggins to Boulder!

Wiggins hails from Spring, Texas, just outside of Houston. He played CB for Klein Oak High School and picked up some nice regional interest before Colorado, Kentucky and Ole Miss offered him Power 5 scholarships. Wiggins chose the Buffs and coach Demetrice Martin and has never wavered from that choice.

Roll the tape! He shows effortless stride in his long 6’1 frame and can keep up with anyone he’s going up against. I’m most impressed by his breaks on the ball. There’s no hesitation and he is definitely not afraid of contact. He kind of fits the same mold that Mekhi Blackmon does on this current defense, so it makes sense why Martin would go after the same type of bulldog at CB.

Welcome, Joshua!