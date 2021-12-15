Early Signing Day 2021: Dylan Dixson is a Buff!

Everyone, please welcome Dylan Dixson to the Colorado Buffaloes! Dixson was the first commitment of the 2022 recruiting class and he has been with Karl Dorrell and the Colorado Buffaloes since February 2021. The athletic safety from Texas makes it official today.

Back when he committed, we wrote this about DIxson:

His tape already shows a nose for the ball. Dixson gets downhill in a hurry, even from the deep middle of the field. His frame allows him to match up well with the bigger skill position players, and his speed means he can keep with anyone in the middle of the field. At the line of scrimmage, he hits hard, wraps up, and plays his assignment well. Overall, he’s coached well and plays against some great players in Texas.

After a strong senior season, he batted away some late pushes from Houston and other local Texas programs to join the Buffs.Prior to his senior year, he had all kinds of offers from Florida State, Iowa State and plenty of other P5 programs. Dixson will play early as the Buffs as they need help at safety. Dylan was recruited by the whole staff and especially Brett Maxie, at safety coach.

Welcome, Dylan!